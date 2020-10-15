Albany leaders meet to discuss public safety

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany city leaders met Thursday afternoon to discuss public safety.
This comes after a slew of car burglaries, aggravated assaults and recent homicides.
Among the topics of discussion were forming more community groups to work with law enforcement when it comes to crime awareness and prevention.
Albany Police Chief Michael Presley said he’s looking at what larger cities have done to try and do something similar in the Good Life City.
“I got the idea from looking at Philadelphia. I looked at Philadelphia, Chicago, Milwaukee they’re on larger scales. But then, you can also take something, and scale it down to what suits Albany," Persley said. "I do know that there are some people who have similar ideas that they have drafted, that could work here.”
Also part of the discussion revolved around how advancements in technology, including an updated security camera network, can increase public safety.
“Between city-owned cameras and privately owned cameras, you can have a network so when a crime occurs, either beforehand, or be proactive with it, or after the fact, at least we have some videos to work up to find out what’s happening," said Persley.
The police chief also mentioned how things, such as new apps and drones, could impact public safety efforts in the future.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.