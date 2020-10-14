VSU holds Spirit Week after homecoming postponement

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -With homecoming weekend already canceled, students at Valdosta State University (VSU) refused to let the pandemic ruin their spirit week.
“I was devastated I really enjoy homecoming, I really enjoy those vibes, I enjoy the atmosphere, the energy on campus. So we just said 'we can’t let homecoming die, we can’t let football kill away the homecoming spirit and the Blazer spirit,” said Charles Griffin, a Junior and Marketing director for campus activities board.
He says they decide to come up with spirit week activities to help keep the college pride alive.
“I feel like it’s important to provide students with a spirit week to just keep the energy going on campus, just to let all the students know that we are still Valdosta State University. We are still the Blazers and we are still proud to be Blazers,” said Griffin.
The decision to cancel homecoming weekend was a difficult one according to school leaders. They decided to postpone it until Spring Semester 2021.
It was originally scheduled for October 16 and 17.
“I know our incoming freshmen had a lot of things taken away and since now everything is online and not in person, being able to have spirit regardless of that is very important because it makes them feel more at home at VSU,” said Alexandria White, a senior at VSU.
Spirit week consists of a sidewalk chalk competition, t-shirt swap day, lunch on the lawn with food trucks, ax throwing and a golf cart parade at the end of the week.
Alexandria White tells me this week helps bring back everything everyone loves about VSU.
Although everyone is wearing masks and social distancing, they are trying to make it feel as normal as possible.
Proving these activities and bringing back some normalcy is good for student’s mental health.
Griffin and White encourage everyone to come out, enjoy, and show some pride.
