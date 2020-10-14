VSU announces in-person Fall commencement ceremony

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Some exciting news for Valdosta State University (VSU) students. The 230th commencement ceremony will be held in-person this Fall.
“My family will definitely be very excited to know that they will be able to attend my graduation. I’ll be calling them as soon as I leave this interview for sure,” said Josh Wells. He is from Ocilla and a senior at VSU.
He and his fellow seniors are overjoyed with the good news. He says they’ve all been waiting on edge.
“Obviously, my main concern for me, as well as all students, was safety. So if that was a need that it needed to be virtual, that was something I was willing to do but obviously, it’s kind of tradition to graduate with all of your peers and graduate with the people that you’ve gone to school with," said Wells.
The ceremony, that usually takes place on the front lawn will now be at the Bazemore-Hyder stadium and will be broken up into a series of four ceremonies.
There will be staff and volunteers that will be sanitizing in between ceremonies.
Each graduate can invite up to five guests.
Students and attendees will be required to wear masks.
Vince Miller, vice president of student affairs, says the planning process involved speaking to upcoming graduates.
“The word that kept coming up from the students we talked through these plans with, kept saying is that VSU cares, VSU really cares about the student experience and wants to make sure that they have this momentum, this bookend event,” said Miller.
Summer 2020 and Spring 2020 graduates will also be invited to celebrate along with their fellow grads.
Melissa Wolfe is the SGA president and also a senior, graduating in May.
She tells me she’s excited to see her friends walk down the stage this fall.
“It’s going to be impactful, people are going to make those memories they want, they are going to get those pictures with their diplomas and I think that’s what people are focusing on right now. But this is just the year of different, and I think that we are all just getting used to the differences that come with it,” said Wolfe.
