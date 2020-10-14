Voices of COVID-19, Episode 6: Overseeing Thomasville City Schools during a pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The COVID-19 pandemic has brought out the strength and resiliency of South Georgia.
To recognize that, WALB is bringing you a new podcast called “Voices of COVID-19."
The sixth episode features Thomasville City Schools (TCS) Superintendent Ben Wiggins. After stepping in on Jan. 1 to take the helm of TCS, he didn’t have long before everything about running a school system changed. He explains how he, his staff and the students have handled the pandemic so far and what he’s hoping to do next.
Listen to the sixth episode below:
The podcast is also available to listen to on Spotify, Apple, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, Stitcher, Podcast Addict, Podcaster and Deezer to listen for free. Just search “Voices of COVID-19.” WALB is working to get the podcast on other platforms.
