Sumter Co. Sheriff Pete Smith dies
Smith was Sumter County's sheriff for four terms (Source: Sumter County)
October 14, 2020

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Pete Smith, Sumter County sheriff, has died.

Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted about the loss of a “good man, a dear friend and dedicated public servant to his community.”

The Sumter County Fire and Rescue also offered its condolences about the sheriff’s passing.

We saddened to learn of the death of Sumter County Sheriff Pete Smith. Our sincere condolences and prayers are extended to Sheriff Smith’s family and his friends.

Pete Smith was elected in 2004, and served four terms as sheriff. He did not run for re-election this year.

