Sumter Co. Sheriff Pete Smith dies

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Pete Smith, Sumter County sheriff, has died.
Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted about the loss of a “good man, a dear friend and dedicated public servant to his community.”
The Sumter County Fire and Rescue also offered its condolences about the sheriff’s passing.
Pete Smith was elected in 2004, and served four terms as sheriff. He did not run for re-election this year.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
