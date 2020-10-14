Player of the Week: Jamarkis Allen of Terrell County Greenwaves

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Every week we will get the chance to highlight a player who stepped up and helped lead their team to victory.
After another week of high school football, one player stood out from the rest.
This week’s Player of the Week features Jamarkis Allen of the Terrell County Greenwaves.
On the night Terrell County had their home opener, the Greenwaves were lights out.
Defeating Randolph-Clay 33 to 0.
Quarterback Jamarkis Allen was a key cog for their offense.
On 10 rushes he went 48 yards.
The senior had four touchdowns on the night, one on the ground and three through the air.
He said it’s the work they put in before game time, which allows them to find this success on Friday nights.
“It’s very great because we’ve been working hard all summer so we will be able to compete at a high level. It showed me a lot, it showed me we can compete with anyone as long as we play. We are coming together as a family and I’m pushing them harder and harder every day at practice. So, we should be great," said Allen.
Terrell County will be at home again this Friday as they host Miller County.
