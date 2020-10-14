‘A Night of Recovery’ event to take place Friday in Moultrie

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - This Friday, multiple groups will come together in Downtown Moultrie to bring awareness to addiction and suicide with “A Night of Recovery”.
“We’re here to help the ones that are struggling with suicide, struggling with addiction. Bring something together to our community and unify it to support," said Sean Casteel.
A recovered addict who now works with Life Under the Son Recovery Center in Moultrie. Casteel said God put the idea for this event in his heart.
Headed to a Christian rock band’s concert, ‘Seventh Day Slumber,’ he decided to ask them to join in bringing entertainment, as well as their own testimony.
“Everything came together. Mission Moultrie got 100 percent behind us and supported it," said Casteel.
Mission Moultrie is the glue between many ministries and organizations in the area.
Co-Leader John Norman said they help address the needs in the community.
“And also to just demonstrate and experience the unity that the body of Christ has," said Norman.
The event will provide multiple different resources and support.
Norman said the need for help with addiction, depression, suicide, and many others is heightened right now because of a situation that’s still impacting our world.
“Because of the pandemic, all of those situations have been magnified and even more people are struggling during this time, and so this is just a phenomenal opportunity locally and outside to come and just be encouraged, hear a message of hope and see that you’re not alone," explained Norman.
Casteel knows all too well what people could be struggling with, but he also knows what could help.
“People getting out of jail, people that are dealing with addiction. If they see unity and people that love them, that will give them to urge to want to reach out and get help. There is hope for us, and that’s what we want to bring," explained Casteel.
Free Chick-Fil-A will also be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
The event will be this Friday night at the Moultrie Square Downtown from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
