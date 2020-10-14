Next cold front brings weekend chill

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Drier and slightly cooler air are providing nice fall conditions. The brief cool down relaxes as lows drop into the mid-upper 60sm Thursday. Ahead of the next cold front warm 80s return with a sun/cloud mix and a few spotty showers. The front slides across SGA late Thursday into Friday ushering in a fall chill for the weekend.
The coolest temperatures of the season, so far, are on tap Saturday with lows low-mid 50s and highs upper 60s to mid 70s. The air mass quickly modifies which brings 80s back Sunday into early week. The extended dry spell continues with rainfree weather through the middle of next week.
