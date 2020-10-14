Free tire recycling event planned in Tifton

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Tifton and Keep Tift Beautiful will host a free tire recycling event on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 8:30 a.m. to noon, at the Cato Knight parking lot on Central Avenue in downtown Tifton.
All residents are encouraged to bring their used tires for recycling. Up to 10 tires, 22″ or less, can be disposed of free. No commercial or oversized equipment tires will be accepted.
Participants will be required to unload their own tires. Work gloves and face masks are suggested.
The event is funded by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division’s Local Scrap Tire Abatement Reimbursement (STAR) program.
Proper disposal eliminates unsightly litter and prevents mosquitos from breeding in the tires. This marks the third year the city and Keep Tift Beautiful have held this amnesty event.
For more information, call (229) 391-3937.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.