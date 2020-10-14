City council votes to revisit discussion on use of economic development fund

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Camilla City Council members have decided to put off their final decision on spending $150,000 on a new airport hangar.
But the council decided to table the discussion with commissioners voting 4-2 to wait on a final decision.
According to City Council Member Corey Morgan, the money for this airport hangar would come from the economic development fund.
Morgan said there was some push-back from the community on this new addition.
He said this money could be better used for other projects, like small business assistance, or business launch grants.
“I don’t think that it’s in the best interest of the community. I’ve already gotten a couple calls from members in the community that are not pleased with the idea of spending $150,000 on a hangar," said Morgan.
“It was a good robust meeting, and the city council is looking forward to exploring all options to grow our economy. We’re excited about the future," said Kelvin Owens, Camilla Mayor.
Morgan also adds that “data shows the amount of revenue the city airport generates does not justify this expenditure.”
The next city council meeting will be held Monday, November 9.
