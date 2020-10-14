Carolina Panthers enter intensive COVID protocol after an Atlanta Falcons player ends up on the COVID list

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After playing the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday and one of their players testing positive for COVID, the Carolina Panthers have entered intensive COVID protocol for this week.
The team will still practice this week in preperation for the Chicago Bears, but the normal protocols have been stiffened.
After playing 12 snaps against the Panthers this past Sunday, Falcons defensive lineman Marlon Davidson was placed on the COVID list on Tuesday.
No Panthers have been put on the COVID list yet, but out of extreme caution, the team is putting new measures in place including no accesss to the facility unless players and staff have their test results from the previous day.
Here are some of the protocols.
*All practices should happen outside or in a large open space.
*All players and staff must wear masks at all times during practice and walk-throughs.
*Players must wear Oakley Faceshield or mask. If players remove their helmets, they have to be six feet apart.
*All players should wear gloves except for the quarterback who can go gloveless on his throwing hand.
*15 minutes or less in the locker room and masks must be work at all times.
*A max of 10 players can work out in the weight room at one time. Five staff members can be in the room along with the players.
*All meals are grab and go.
*Daily deep cleaning of the facility.
As of now, the Panthers are scheduled to host the Bears on Sunday at 1 P.M.
