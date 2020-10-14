Albany woman launches free Facebook thrifting platform

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The coronavirus has impacted several parts of daily life. Even how people shop.
That’s why Tanzoria Fluellen started a Facebook page for women to sell and buy clothing, at no cost to the seller.
“So many people are going through a hard time and so many people have lost wages, hours, and all of that. The thoughts were coming to me like okay, this is what I need to do," said Fluellen.
In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Fluellen said that many sellers are going above and beyond to show their support for survivors in the group.
“I’m thinking, 'okay, how can I get the group active for breast cancer awareness, even though I know they observe it, Let’s do something a little different.’ And the other admin, not only did she pull her pink out, but she also said, ‘if you’re a breast cancer survivor. I’m gonna offer free shipping.’ So, it’s really beautiful what they are doing," Fluellen said.
The page, which was started in July, already has 1,800 members from different states and countries.
Women can join the “Total Thrifting” group by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.