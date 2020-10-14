Additional CARES Act funding comes to Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - More CARES Act funding has come to the City of Albany.
City leaders said it’s in the amount of just over $500,000.
This is a special allocation of community development block grant coronavirus funds.
The money will go towards people with low to moderate incomes impacted by COVID-19.
She said “we’re required to address the priority needs of those low amount of income individuals that have been impacted by COVID,” said Shelena Hawkins, who is over the community and economic development for Albany.
This is the third round of CARES Act funding that has come to the City of Albany.
On Wednesday night, city leaders held a virtual meeting to discuss details about the funding and updates on previous CARES Act funding.
Officials said the funding should be put to use in the next 30 to 45 days.
The money was received back in September.
