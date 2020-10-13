UPDATE: Valdosta restaurant fire investigated as possible arson

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, October 12, the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at Andy’s Wings, at 118 West MLK Jr. Drive, at the intersection of Toombs Street.
Now it appears that the cause of the fire appears to be arson. Anyone with information can call 229-333-1835 or 1-800-282-5804.
The Georgia Arson Control agency offers rewards for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for arson. They can be reached at (800) 282-5804.
The call was received from dispatch at 11:49 P.M. The first fire unit arrived within three minutes to find heavy smoke extending from the front of the building. Fire crews were able to bring the fire under control quickly.
No injuries were reported. The Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center EMS assisted with on-scene operations.
A total of sixteen VFD personnel responded to the scene. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The restaurant was not operating at the time of the fire.
