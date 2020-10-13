Update: Albany Police identify Monday night homicide victims

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man and a teenager were found dead Monday night, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
It happened in the 1000 block of Wingate Avenue at an apartment.
Early Tuesday morning, the Albany Police Department announced that Wontania Hall, 26, and D’Varri Canady, 14, were found dead from gunshot wounds, according to APD.
Police have not provided a suspect description yet. A car recovered in the 1300 block of East Roosevelt was driven by a third victim, who left in a black Pontiac G6.
APD said the call came in shortly before 11 p.m.
About an hour later, three men were shot, but none fatally, on Edgerly Avenue.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.