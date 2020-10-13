Two fronts and beautiful fall weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Abundant sunshine, some passing clouds and very warm 80s this afternoon. Remaining rather quiet as a dry cold front slides across SGA. Behind the boundary drier and slightly cooler air. Overnight delightful 50s give way to warm 80s and lower humidity Wednesday.
Thursday a more significant cold front arrives with increasing clouds and possibly a few light showers. Much cooler air follows with the coolest readings on tap Saturday with lows upper 40s low 50s and highs upper 60s to mid 70s. The air mass quickly warms which brings 80s back early week. However the dry stretch extends into next week.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.