Thomas Co. elections office running smoothly amid large in-person turnout

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Day two of early voting in Thomas County was underway.
Like many polls across the state, there was no shortage of voters at the Thomas County Elections Office.
Elections Supervisor Frank Scoggins said their office is busy pretty much all day, but the staff is doing an excellent job handling everything.
“We were processing a voter every two minutes. Less than two minutes really," said Scoggins.
Scoggins said despite continued long lines of voters since the first day of early voting, everything’s running smoothly.
“It’s going very smooth, they got very good election poll workers and I take my hat off to them because that’s a big responsibility for them. Keeping everything safe, sanitizing and giving you gloves," Catherine Gatlin, a Thomas County voter, said.
Voters WALB spoke with said they’re also happy with the work poll workers and elections staff are doing.
Scoggins said as the lines move forward and votes are cast, there’s really one thing slowing the process down.
“So many people are coming in here that have had ballots sent to them, absentee by mail, and they want to surrender them, they don’t have them, they don’t know where they put them or whatever. We’re having to sign affidavits. It’s just a longer process," said Scoggins.
He asks voters who do have a ballot, bring them in if you’d like to vote in person instead.
Regardless of it slowing the process down, Scoggins and other voters are still encouraging everyone to participate one way or another.
“I think everybody needs to come out and vote. I brought five family members with me today," said Gatlin.
“Everyone in Thomasville needs to come out and vote. Whatever reason you’re voting for or whoever you’re voting for, do it because to vote is our right," Derrick Johnson, Sr., another voter, said.
The office has two ballot boxes located outside their building on East Jackson Street, next to Harvey’s Supermarket.
“We got one you don’t even have to get out of your car. There’s one located at our front door. If you’d like to walk up there, or you can also bring it in and hand it to us. You do not have to mail the ballot back. You can return it, it should be close to kin," said Scoggins.
Meaning you can turn the ballot in as a spouse, parent, sibling or even caregiver.
In terms of poll workers, Scoggins said fortunately, they have a lot of applicants, and he appreciates the public stepping up to help during this big election.
Scoggins said in Thomas County, around 1,100 ballots were cast Monday.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.