Super speeder gets caught with big marijuana haul

CECIL, Ga. (WALB) - Just before 3:00 Saturday afternoon, a Cecil police officer made a traffic stop which resulted in two arrests, and a major marijuana confiscation.
The officer saw a small black vehicle which registered 96 mph on his radar, headed North on I-75. Once the vehicle pulled over to the shoulder of the road, he saw the driver switch seats with a rear passenger.
The officer then placed handcuffs on Joseph Malachi Campbell, 24, and placed him in the back of his patrol car for officer safety. Campbell said he switched seats because he does not have a valid license.
The vehicle had two other occupants identified as Jacob Stone Williams, 24, and Shayla West, 23, all three of Louisville, Kentucky.
During an investigative search with the help of a Cook County Deputy, the officer found seven pounds of marijuana, and two handguns in the trunk of the vehicle. Two arrests was made as a result of this investigation:
Joseph Malachi Campbell, 24, was arrested on several felony offenses:
- Firearms possession during the commission of a crime
- Drugs- marijuana sale/delivery
- Obstructing law enforcement
- Possession of a drug-related object
- Driving on a suspended license
- Speeding
Jacob Stone Williams, 24, was arrested on several felony offenses:
- Firearms possession during the commission of a crime
- Drugs- marijuana sale/ delivery
- Obstructing law enforcement
- Possession of a drug related object
- Permitting an unlicensed person to drive
The passenger, Shayla West, had no knowledge of the drug transaction, and was released and not charged.
Cecil Police offered a special thanks to Sheriff Doug Hanks and the Cook County Sheriff Office for their assistance in the search and arrest.
This is an ongoing investigation.
