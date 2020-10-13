Special election expected in March to fill Poulan mayor’s seat

POULAN, Ga. (WALB) - A special election is coming to fill the mayor’s seat in Poulan, according to City Attorney Tommy Coleman.
This comes just after the death of Mayor Dustin Grubbs on Saturday.
Coleman said the special election will likely be in March.
Coleman said this is protocol in these kinds of situations.
The winner of that election will finish out Grubb’s term.
Mayor Pro Tem Shane Douglas will soon step into the mayoral duties, according to Councilman Eddie Souter.
Souter said more details will be talked about at the city council meeting in two weeks. He said Tuesday’s regularly scheduled meeting was canceled out of respect for Grubbs.
Grubb’s funeral was held Tuesday.
