LifeSouth in critical need of O-type blood donations

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - LifeSouth Community blood centers face an emergency need for type-O blood donors.
Although hospitals resumed normal operations, blood donations continue to decline because of the pandemic. With the lack of community events and blood drives, it’s been hard to get donors.
LifeSouth worries if donations do not increase, patient care may be affected.
Laura Bialeck with LifeSouth said there’s a critically low supply of O-type blood, which is the one most of the population can receive. Whether it’s negative or positive blood types.
“It’s used for people who need blood if they’re going through cancer treatments, for people who need blood if they have blood type illnesses, sickle cell, anemia. For people in trauma situations and all people who are having heart surgery or organ transplants,” said Bialeck.
LifeSouth serves 100 percent of the blood supply to South Georgia Medical Center.
Bialeck said one out of every three people in the U.S is going to need a blood transfusion someday.
Donors with any other blood type are also welcome.
To donate, click here to find the closest blood center or blood drive near you or call LifeSouth’s toll-free number at (1-888) 795-2707. Appointments can also be made online or by calling.
