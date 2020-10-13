Lee Co. already seeing record high early voting turnout

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County is seeing a historic voter turnout, this as early voting continues.
The second day of early voting ended with a bang.
Election officials said around 400 people voted as of Tuesday afternoon, and they expected that number to increase before polls closed Tuesday.
On Monday, 626 people cast their ballot.
“We more than doubled yesterday (with) what we saw in 2016,″ Veronica Johnson, Lee County elections supervisor, said.
State election officials faced challenges across Georgia for the first day of early voting. Lee County was no different.
Election officials said voting equipment was not one of them, but it was the voter check-in system that gave them trouble but security was not compromised.
"You know, our software is all very top-notch, security driven and everything, so it was just more an issue of so many users logging into the system,” Johnson said.
Johnson said they did add a second check-in site to combat any crowded lines.
“We did get a line at one point. We tracked during the day. There was about 56 minutes from the end of the line to walking out the exit door but that was just a brief period of time. Other than that, I would say most voters were 20-30 minutes, maybe at the most, which is certainly an acceptable wait time in such an important election" said Johnson.
She said there has a been a delay in the mail vendor and postal service when it comes to delivering absentee ballots.
Johnson said just be patient. It’s on it’s way. However, you can cancel out your ballot and vote in person.
Election officials said, as of Monday, there have been just over 3,000 ballots sent out. So far, 974 have come back.
There are currently around 2,300 active voters in Lee County.
More early voting options will soon open. Click here to see where those locations will be.
