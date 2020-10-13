Food give away set for Cordele Saturday

Second Harvest is holding a Manna Food Pantry give away (Source: WALB)
By Dave Miller | October 13, 2020 at 7:26 AM EDT - Updated October 13 at 7:26 AM

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Northern Heights Baptist Church is offering a food and prayer event this weekend.

The location is 1102 East 8th Ave. Cordele, on Saturday, October 24th, from 8:30 a.m. until all the food and is given out.

It starts Saturday morning at 8:30. (Source: WALB)
You must be present to receive food one box per family, and you must show a picture ID.

USDA Income Guidelines apply, and you must be at least 18. Equal Opportunity Provider.

For more information contact Jerry Johnson at 229-276-0087, email , or any member of N.H.B.C.

First Come First Served...

