Food give away set for Cordele Saturday

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Northern Heights Baptist Church is offering a food and prayer event this weekend.
The location is 1102 East 8th Ave. Cordele, on Saturday, October 24th, from 8:30 a.m. until all the food and is given out.
You must be present to receive food one box per family, and you must show a picture ID.
USDA Income Guidelines apply, and you must be at least 18. Equal Opportunity Provider.
For more information contact Jerry Johnson at 229-276-0087, email , or any member of N.H.B.C.
First Come First Served...
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.