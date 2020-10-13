DCP needs help identifying suspect in 2 armed robbery cases

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County Police (DCP) have a manhunt underway for a suspect they believe committed two armed robberies this week.
Police are considering him armed and dangerous.
The most recent armed robbery happened Monday night. It happened at a convenience store in the 5400 block of Newton Road. The other robbery happened Sunday at a convenience store on Sylvester Highway.
"Dressed the same. I mean, everything was the same. It was the same person. He’s wearing a COVID-type mask and gloves, but we’re trying to just get some photos of what we got out there, so that if anybody says, ‘hey, I know that guy,’ they can call us and let us know,” Detective Sgt. Tedd Wertz, with DCP, said of the suspect.
Police said an undetermined amount of cash was taken in the Newton Road incident. Store employees did not want to comment.
Police ask If you have any information about who the suspect is or any information on the two robberies, to call Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
