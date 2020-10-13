Candy donations needed for Lowndes Co. Halloween event

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office needs your help with candy donations.
Every year, they partner with first responders to offer a safe alternative to traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating.
With the pandemic this year, they had to switch things up.
The Halloween Candy Caravan will take place on Oct. 31 at the Miller Industrial Park.
Sheriff Ashley Paulk says they expect thousands of people, so they need as much help as they can.
“That’s going to be the substitute until we get out from under these restrictions for COVID and as soon as we do that, next year, we’ll bring it back full scale. We have as much fun as the children do," said Paulk.
Candy donations must be in sealed bags and can be dropped off at the sheriff’s office, or it can be picked up.
Check donations are also accepted.
Corporate sponsors of more than $100 will be recognized with a sign identifying their business along the caravan route.
