Albany Police investigate midnight shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three men suffered gunshot wounds when someone started shooting Monday night in the midnight hour.
The Albany Police Department said that the victims were attending a gathering on Edgerly Avenue when the shots were fired by an unknown person who fired into the crowd.
Two men were shot in the leg, while one other man was shot in the buttocks.
There are no known suspects. If you have any information on this active investigation, call APD or Crimstoppers at 436-TIPS, and you could earn a reward.
