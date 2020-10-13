Albany Police investigate midnight shooting

By Dave Miller | October 13, 2020 at 7:40 AM EDT - Updated October 13 at 7:40 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three men suffered gunshot wounds when someone started shooting Monday night in the midnight hour.

The Albany Police Department said that the victims were attending a gathering on Edgerly Avenue when the shots were fired by an unknown person who fired into the crowd.  

It happened in the 1400 block of Edgerly Avenue
It happened in the 1400 block of Edgerly Avenue (Source: Google Maps)

Two men were shot in the leg, while one other man was shot in the buttocks.  

There are no known suspects. If you have any information on this active investigation, call APD or Crimstoppers at 436-TIPS, and you could earn a reward.

