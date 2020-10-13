Albany leaders respond to recent overnight crime

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany and Dougherty County leaders and law enforcement agencies will come together Wednesday to address a recent violent crime spree.
“Since the virus has died down some, the homicide (rate) is picking back up. So, you’re going from one problem to another problem that we have at this present time. But it’s not just Dougherty County, it’s everywhere," Michael Fowler, Dougherty County coroner, said.
And around midnight, three people were injured in a shooting near Edgerly Avenue.
Albany City Commissioner BJ Fletcher said it’s time for people to have their questions answered.
“I don’t want to discuss about what’s related because I do not know enough facts. The fact is, tomorrow at 11 a.m., our chief of police and other leaders will step out and answer all questions that you, the media, and the public needs to know," said Fletcher.
And moving forward, Dougherty County Commissioner Victor Edwards said there are measures that the city and county can take to control this violence.
“I’d like to see, you know, one of the local pastors brought to my attention about having a parent hotline, where they can report things, even if it is their kids participating in something. Also, I’d like to see that maybe, we, as city and county leaders, put more money into Crime Stoppers for rewards for people when they see something and say something," said Edwards.
The press conference will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Albany Law Enforcement Center.
