Valwood Volleyball Captures First State Championship

“I started coaching at Valwood in 2013 so of course this has always been the main goal,” said Valiants head coach Val Gallahan. “To see that come through to fruition, it’s just such a great feeling, two years ago in 2018 a lot of these players that are juniors and seniors were freshmen and sophomores so I think it was really big that they had that experience in a state championship game. Just honored to be able to be a part of that tradition, the winning tradition that is Winnersville.”