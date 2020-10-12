2 U.S. senators make Albany stop on campaign trail

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some Southwest Georgians are responding positively to two United States senators' visit to Albany on Monday.
Sen. Kelly Loeffler is one of 21 candidates running in the 2020 Georgia U.S. Senate special election.
With her Monday was Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, who introduced Loeffler.
“I would tell y’all to go vote but I know early voting started this morning, so I’m sure you already went and voted right? If you haven’t you better go as soon as we’re done here but that’s not enough,” Cotton said.
“Y’all have dealt with so much during the pandemic from day one and you’ve been in my heart and my prayers since this started," Loeffler said, during her roughly 15-minute speech to the crowd. "I just want to commend all of you as a community.”
They greeted dozens at BJ’s Country Buffett and BBQ Monday afternoon.
The two spoke about Loeffler’s record along with other topics like law enforcement, the second amendment, COVID-19 and the importance of getting out early to vote.
Some in the crowd responded to the two senators' visit to Albany.
One woman said she was “very happy” to see someone from national and federal level come to Albany.
“It says a lot about the connections that BJ has and I think it says a lot about Albany too. It’s important to a lot of us here and I think it means a lot to have two senators here" said one man who attended.
Another attendee said she is about to join the military and that she likes "the views that they stand for.”
“Nothing today made them change my mind or concern me or bother me at all," said one young attendee.
The two also stopped off in Augusta Monday before wrapping up in Albany. They headed back to Atlanta after their visit to Albany.
