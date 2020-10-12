Thomasville recognized for community, comprehensive planning

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Thomasville was recognized for its excellent community and comprehensive planning.
City Planner Kenneth Thompson said this re-designation as a “Plan First Community” gives the city the ability to receive grants that will go towards improvements in the community.
“Basically, we have to show not just that we’ve been successful in doing community planning, but also the successes that we’ve had in implementing the plan," said Thompson.
Thompson said they’ve received this designation for the first time in 2017, after a competitive application process.
Through this, the city can get Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), which Thompson said have gone to good use in the past.
“In 2017 and 2018, we were able to get back-to-back CDBG grants in the Fletcherville neighborhood," said Thompson.
Thompson said they added water and sewer improvements, resurfaced roads and sidewalks in areas where they were much needed.
“In the Fletcherville neighborhood, we have Harper Elementary School. So, just having sidewalks and safe places for the kids to be able to walk from the neighborhood to the school is really important," said Thompson.
While it’s good to be recognized for the hard work, Thompson said awards like this and the community’s support help them achieve their goals.
“In anything that it does to bring the Blueprint Thomasville Comprehensive plan to the forefront of our decision making, and to help us continue to see this as a living document and implement it as we move forward. We just want our community to keep supporting us and keep pushing us to keep going," said Thompson.
The designation will start in 2021 and last for the next three years.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.