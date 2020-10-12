Team of the Week: Lowndes Vikings

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Lowndes Vikings are at the top of their game.
For the first time in Vikings history, a first-year head coach defeated Valdosta in the Winnersville Classic.
That win secures their number one spot in the region and in the state, for another week.
And that’s why they’re our Team of the Week.
Jacurri Brown rushed for two touchdowns and connected with Dominque Marshall for two more, Friday night.
Tyler Belcher and Jalon Baker recorded a combined 3 interceptions on the night.
The Vikings held the Wildcats to 21 points, giving them their fourth consecutive series win.
Head Coach Jamey Dubose, said were many positives about their win, but they need to get back to Lowndes football if they want a long post-season caliber year.
“That atmosphere was state championship-like atmosphere. And you know, we’ve got some crucial region games coming up in a few weeks and that did nothing but make us better. You know, we get wins and we also get to find out who we are as a team and what we need to work on as a team to get better and I’m proud of the moments that our kids have found and found a way to come together and win these big games. But, we have to get that one percent better every day,” said DuBose.
Lowndes will be back home Friday, as they host the 0-5 Alcovy Tigers.
