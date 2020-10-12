Statewide delay affects Dougherty Co. voters at the polls

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A statewide system delay on the first day of early voting in Georgia affected Dougherty County voters, according to a release from the county.
Officials said Dougherty County voters experienced a “longer than normal wait time to vote” because of the delay.
“In an effort to correct the delays and allow voters a speedier voting time tomorrow, the Secretary of State’s Office notified all county voting departments that they will be performing an optimization of the voting system through the night to correct the issues,” officials said in a release.
Along with the statewide optimization, the Dougherty County Voter Registrations and Elections Office will also assist Dougherty County voters by adding additional equipment to help speed up voting times.
“We apologize for the longer wait times our voters in Dougherty County experienced today, but the issues were statewide and beyond our control,” said Ginger Nickerson, Dougherty County voter registration and elections supervisor. “We anticipate a speedier process for voters tomorrow, but ask that our citizens be patient as we work through these issues.”
