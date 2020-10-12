SPD needs help finding fraud suspects

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The Sylvester Police Department (SPD) is trying to find two people in an open fraud case, and they are asking for help from the public.
SPD detectives say that the two people seen in the photo above used a stolen debit card, twice in July at the Sylvester Walmart, stealing over $800.00 worth of merchandise.
Any information about these suspects should be relayed to Detective Torres at the Sylvester Police Department at (229) 776-8500.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.