Slots available for Valdosta utility grant assistance program

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - If you live in Valdosta and are behind on your utility bills, there may be help for you.
The COVID-19 temporary residential utility grant assistance program is open.
To be eligible, you must have low- to moderate-income or have suffered a loss of income because of the pandemic.
In order to place an application, you need to schedule an appointment. Starting Monday, you can call (229) 671-3617 to do that.
Appointments can only be made on Mondays until the program ends.
If residents miss their appointments or if they disqualify, slots will reopen.
“We will offer assistance of up to $350 in a grant to those people who are City of Valdosta residents behind on their utility bills. It can be either with the City of Valdosta, Georgia Power or Colquitt Electric," said Vanassa Flucas, the director of neighborhood development and community protection.
There are about 200 slots to be filled.
