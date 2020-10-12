Sheriff: Bradenton woman assaults pregnant school bus assistant

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton woman was arrested after police say she shoved a pregnant school bus assistant after the bus was 30 minutes late dropping off her child.
According to an affidavit, Erica Piedra entered the bus screaming and cursing. She then shoved the pregnant woman into the wall of the bus. The victim reported the incident later and it was also confirmed by eyewitnesses.
The victim told detectives that she is nine months pregnant and that her stomach is clearly visible and that there is no way that Piedra wouldn’t have noticed.
Piedra was arrested and charged with Aggravated Battery.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.