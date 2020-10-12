Public transportation system coming to Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - You may soon see public transit buses in Valdosta city limits.
The city is moving forward with public transit plans. During a recent Valdosta City Council meeting, they approved a public transportation vendor.
City Manager Mark Barber said this is not going to be a traditional fixed-route system. It will be an on-demand system where people can contact by phone or through an app.
They can plan the route to the destination, including pick up and drop off.
The company will provide 100 percent of everything needed, including buses and the system.
“The importance of a public transportation system is to, number one, to be able to transport our citizens to where they need to be. Whether it is to a grocery store, to a medical facility, to a doctor appointment, whatever the need is. We try to fulfill it in the most economical way we possibly can,” said Barber.
Barber said in order to make this project a success, the community must participate and ride.
Next is the negotiation period that begins this week.
That will be presented in a council meeting, once it’s approved. The green light will be given and the transportation system will begin immediately.
