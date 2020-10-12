PCOM adapts to virtual candidate interviews

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - PCOM South Georgia is working hard to adapt with both current and prospective students.
The school began virtual interviews with candidates this year.
Assistant Director of Admissions Dana Brooks said they’ve been able to give the candidates as much information beforehand, like a virtual tour of the school.
She said while this is a big change, she says there are both pros and cons to using a virtual setting.
“We can’t have candidates on our campus to really see firsthand what our campus looks like and also really feel the close-knit culture that we have here in South Georgia at PCOM. They do seem more relaxed because they are in their own space instead of being face-to-face as a traditional in-person interview," said Brooks.
Brooks said candidates are also able to speak with the ambassadors for question and answer sessions before their panel interview. This gives them a chance to hear a student’s perspective on what life is like at PCOM.
