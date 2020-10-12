Officials: DCP vehicle involved in Monday night accident

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A serious crash on South Mock Road Monday night sent a Dougherty County Police officer to the hospital, according to county officials.
Witnesses said the crash happened just before 10 p.m. in the 300 block of South Mock Road.
Officials said it appears to be a one-vehicle crash, with the car hitting a guard rail.
The officer was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
The investigation has been turned over to the Georgia State Patrol, according to officials.
