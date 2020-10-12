Grady Co. Chamber working on replacement event after Christmas parade cancellation

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Like many areas across the nation, Grady County announced they’re making changes to their Christmas parade this year.
The Cairo-Grady County Chamber of Commerce announced its annual Christmas Parade is canceled this year.
Interim Director Courtney King said with around 10,000 people in attendance last year, there’s no possible way to socially distance that many people.
She said it’s in the best interest to cancel for the community’s safety.
“Keeping an outbreak from happening was way more important than subjecting thousands of people to this virus. We are coming up with a plan B, something that would accommodate for everyone. It would not be any sort of gathering," said King.
King said they would never cancel an event without something in its place. They’re hoping to have a replacement soon, with a more socially distant atmosphere.
