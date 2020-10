Some morning fog and low clouds with gradual clearing this afternoon. Highs will be warm in the mid 80s and even warmer Tomorrow with more sunshine. A weak cold front drops morning lows closer to 60 degrees by Wednesday, but highs will still be in the middle 80s with lower humidity. A stronger moisture starved cold front arrives Friday AM. Much cooler this weekend with lows in the upper 40s and highs 70 to 75.