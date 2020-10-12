Dougherty Co. store clerk speaks out after armed robbery; suspect on the run

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A convenience store clerk is still working after coming face-to-face with an armed robber.
The incident happened Sunday around 4 p.m. at the Quick Buys on Sylvester Highway.
The Dougherty County Police Department (DCP) is now on the hunt for the suspect in the case.
Police said the suspect is described as a six-foot-tall Black man and was wearing a green baseball hat, camouflage jacket, black gloves and a mask. Police also said he had a black semi-automatic pistol in his right hand during the incident.
The lone clerk told WALB how she’s doing just over 24 hours later since that frightful incident.
That woman is Buffy McDonald.
“Just still shaken up. I watch everybody that comes in the door now," McDonald said. "I wasn’t really worried about it but now, since that’s happened to me, it’s just a frightening situation to go through.”
She said she hasn’t taken off from work since the incident.
Police said the suspect left the scene with just under $200.
If you have any information about this incident, you’re asked to call the Dougherty County Police Department at (229) 430-6600.
