Dougherty Co. Literacy Connection Center opens back up; continues virtual learning

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s a slow start for the Dougherty County Literacy Connection Center after reopening their center doors just over a month ago, according to leadership at the center.
For months now, the center has been running virtual programs only.
However, as of late August, the center is back open for participants to physically come in.
Leadership for the nonprofit said the pandemic has made a huge impact on them but people are slowly coming back to the center and they’ll recognize some changes.
Cheryl Vinson is the executive director.
“Parents, unfortunately, right now are not allowed to come into the building," Vinson said. "We do accept our children at the doorway. We have the questions that we’re required to ask. We sign the children in, as well as do hand sanitizing, GermX, temperature checks.”
She said they are also wearing masks in the building.
Vinson added that classroom sizes have been smaller.
One of their bigger programs is an after-school program, which is full right now.
They are accepting participants for a few other programs. They continue to hold virtual programs.
