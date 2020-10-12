2 Cold fronts this week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Variably cloudy with warm 80s across SGA. Clearing continues for a rather clear mild night as lows drop into the mid 60s.
For the week beautiful fall weather as two cold fronts pass ushering in drier and cooler air that’ll extend through the weekend.
The first front passes through Tuesday afternoon with drier and slightly cooler air which drops the humidity and lows into the upper 50s 6ow 50s midweek.
Late week brings the second cold front with significantly cooler air Thursday into Friday. Behind this boundary cool Canadian Air which drops temperatures well below average lows upper 40s low 50s and highs upper 60s low 70s.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.