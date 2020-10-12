Update: 2 killed in Monday night Albany shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two men were found dead Monday night, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
It happened in the 1000 block of Windgate Avenue at an apartment.
Two unidentified Black men were found dead from gunshot wounds, according to APD.
Police have not provided a suspect description yet, but the department said the suspected vehicle is possibly a black Pontiac G6.
APD said the call came in shortly before 11 p.m.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
