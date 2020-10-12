Ally Johnson: New details released of murder suspect’s arrest in Lowndes Co.

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - WALB is learning new details of Semaj Moss' arrest in connection to Ally Johnson’s death.
The 18-year-old was charged with malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault in connection to the 9-year-old’s death.
“We were alerted that he might be in our area, we had a description of the car and the tag and the car and everything else,” Ashley Paulk, Lowndes County sheriff, said.
Paulk said his deputies checked different possible locations where the suspect could be.
They found Moss' car at a family member’s house, where he was eventually taken into custody.
Once the sheriff’s office picked him up, he was turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and taken to the Tift County Jail.
According to records, Moss appeared before a judge Monday and was not given a bond. His case for bond will be sent to a superior court judge.
Paulk told WALB this is the third murder suspect they’ve helped arrest in the county in the last two weeks.
“Road patrol and special operations have had a pretty good run, we picked up about three (murder suspects) that have been wanted out of different jurisdictions in the last two weeks. We are working hard and getting them off the streets and I’m proud of them,” said Paulk.
Johnson’s body was taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office, where autopsy results are pending.
WALB is working on getting the police report from the Tifton Police Department and the autopsy report when that’s complete.
