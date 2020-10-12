Albany’s ‘X-Boys’ organization asking for return of law equipment

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A group of young men called the “X-Boys” need help finding their stolen lawn care equipment.
The Dougherty County Police Department (DCP) is looking for a man that they say stole a trailer of lawn care equipment from an Albany nonprofit. DCP is looking for Franklin Lee Croker, also known as “Frankie,” in connection to the theft.
The organization is in the process of opening a boarding school for young men in Albany. To pay for the new school, King Randall, the leader for the X-Boys group, purchased lawn care equipment for the boys to use.
“I learned how to cut grass and make legal money,” Randall said.
Despite the theft, the boys are keeping an optimistic outlook.
