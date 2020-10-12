Albany, Dougherty Co. leaders disagree over tennis center location

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany and Dougherty County leaders have talked about building a public tennis center for years. But now, leaders disagree about where it should go.
The Dougherty County Commission wants to expand the tennis courts at Albany State University (ASU) West, but Albany Mayor Bo Dorough doesn’t agree.
“This goes back, I guess, 15 or 20 years," Spencer Lee, Dougherty County attorney, said.
Dougherty County Commissioners and the Albany Tennis Association (ATA) developed a plan for a tennis complex in the Good Life City.
“The ATA, after looking at the different options, made a recommendation for locating the facility, actually expanding the existing facility at Albany State University West Campus," said Wes Sadler, a representative for the Albany Tennis Association.
But as Dorough noted in a letter to the county commission, he wants a new tennis center built near the Albany Civic Center.
Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas argued that the county is footing most of the bill.
“The county would engage in collaborative discussions with the University System of Georgia to expand on that facility there. The Tennis Association has already, you know, they’ve identified all these partnerships. We have the school system putting rackets in kids' hands. And the only thing that would be requested of the city, who currently can’t take care of Tift Park, would be to staff a single human being to serve as the tennis director for the community," said Cohilas.
Since the county commission agrees on the ASU location, Commissioner Victor Edwards said that it’s time to move forward.
“So again, where I stand is, let’s go ahead and go to number five. Let’s confirm the location and follow through with what you already put on paper. Let’s get to the ribbon-cutting," said Edwards.
Cohilas asked Lee to draft a document with their decision regarding the tennis court expansion, and the other issues outlined in Dorough’s letter.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.