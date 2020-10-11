'It was apparent Ally became everyone’s daughter": Tifton PD, GBI give Sunday morning update in Ally Johnson case

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Shortly before noon on Sunday, the Tifton Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) gave an update in the Ally Johnson case.
“It has been a difficult few days in our city,” Steve Hyman, Tifton police chief, said.
Hyman said the entire department’s thoughts and prayers are with Johnson’s family.
Hyman also said the department is thankful for the community’s outpouring of support, the businesses offering a reward for information, “and so much more.”
“I know everyone still has questions they would like answered,” Hyman said, adding the specifics of the case could not be discussed since it is still being actively investigated.
“This is a tragic and horrific crime that has shaken this community to its core,” said Marko Jones, GBI Region 15 assistant special agent in charge said.
Jones said agents and investigators involved took the case personally, worked tirelessly and “they never let the fire die in this case.”
While some questions could not be answered today, Jones pointed out, the Tifton community can sleep easier tonight.
Jones said even though an arrest has been made, law enforcement is still working to “ensure Ally receives the justice she deserves."
“In the pursuit of justice, they came through for Ally,” Jones said of agents and investigators.
Hyman also offered a message of reassurance.
“We are here to protect our community. We love our community,” Hyman said. “We’re here, we’re working.”
