Pirates find their way to Tybee Island despite festival cancellation

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) -Some pirates have still found their way to Tybee Island this weekend even though the 16th annual Pirate Fest was canceled due to COVID-19.
“It was the socially responsible thing to do," said Pirate Fest marketing director Charissa Murray. "It’s just too many people, too many crowds and we can always regroup and do this and do it even better next year.
Charissa Murray is the Marketing Director for the festival and says in years past there have been upwards of 30,000 people who participate and join in on the pirate festivities. Typically the weekend is a big moneymaker for many of the south end bars and restaurants, but this year they say they expect to take a hit.
“Pirate Fest is a huge time for people to come," said bartender Amanda Northrub. "It’s a big celebration. The whole island participates, so it’s going to impact it regardless whether we have nice crowds.”
Northrub says Pirate Fest is the last big event on Tybee that closes out the summer and helps businesses as they head into the slower winter months.
“A lot of people bank their money for those lean months," said Northrub. "Especially the servers, the restaurant people, the owners of the restaurants and that kind of stuff. They all kind of bank money away and they’re not going to have that this weekend.”
But some Tybee businesses have gotten clever with how they will still celebrate safely in their own way.
“To see the amount of support from the people who come every year, they’ve still booked their condos, they’ve still come to town, in 15 years of working on this festival people rally around it no matter what happens,” said Murray.
And while it may not be the weekend many were hoping for, dressing up in your favorite pirate attire is still encouraged.
“There’s still pirates on Tybee. They’re hanging out, they’re walking around.”
