Mary Turner lynching marker removed after recent vandalism

HAHIRA, Ga. (WALB) - The Mary Turner lynching historical marker has been seriously vandalized again, according to Mark George, the coordinator of the Mary Turner Project (MTP).
The MTP removed the marker last Thursday and plans to store it until reinstallment plans are made by the Georgia Historical Society (GHS).
George said the marker was damaged to the point that the metal was actually severely cracked.
He said it appeared that it had been repeatedly hit multiple times on the lower left-hand corner by some kind of on- or off-road vehicle.
It also has been shot at a few more times since the last act of vandalism. There are now at least 27 bullet holes in the marker.
Below you can read the marker removal letter for the GHS:
