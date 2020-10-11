Man arrested after overnight shooting, manhunt in Worth Co.

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - A man is facing charges after a fatal overnight shooting turned manhunt, according to Sheriff Don Whitaker.
Deputies said they responded to a call around 10 p.m. on Saturday at a mobile home on the 100 block of Mary Lane.
A witness said it started when two men were arguing. The gunman, later identified as Brandon Clark, was seen waving a gun. The witness said they left to get help, then heard a gunshot.
When they returned, they found Tony Brown slumped in a chair with a gunshot wound.
Clark then ran from the scene through the back of the mobile home and drove away in his vehicle, according to law enforcement.
Deputies said the Poulan police chief assisted in the manhunt.
It took over five hours.
Deputies said Clark’s vehicle began to have mechanical problems, so he called someone and they dropped him off at a dock.
Clark was found coming out of a wooded area on foot at the Little River Road intersection at Sumner Road.
The driver who picked Clark up won’t face charges because they were unaware of the incident, according to deputies.
Clark was processed in Worth County and then taken to the Turner County Jail.
Warrants are still pending in this case.
“Very, very proud of how well (investigators) worked this case last night and how quickly we brought it to a close. That was pure teamwork how it all happened,” Don Whitaker, Worth County sheriff, said.
